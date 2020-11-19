Carol Burnett puts variety, and music, back in her show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett has put the variety back in her show. Many know “The Carol Burnett Show” only as a half-hour sketch series through decades of chopped-down reruns. But in its first life from 1967 to 1978, it was an hourlong variety show that featured music stars like Ray Charles and Bing Crosby, with Burnett herself usually leading a theatrical musical finale. The 87-year-old Burnett tells The Associated Press that she adored those performances, which reflected her Broadway beginnings. Now, 65 episodes have been restored and expanded and are streaming on services including Tubi and The Roku Channel.