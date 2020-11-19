Carnival delaying cruises through January

(NBC) -- Carnival Cruise Line says it has canceled cruises through January 2021.

The cruise line is continuing to build and implement a plan to meet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) requirements.

Important update regarding early 2021 U.S. sailings. pic.twitter.com/Dra9jpXgCj — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) November 18, 2020

The company has canceled every cruise through the end of January. It says it will begin a phased approach to resuming cruises.

Cruises from Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego won't start up again until at least March 1.

Cruises from Tampa won't start back up until the end of March.

Carnival will start with cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral.