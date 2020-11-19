Anamosa inmate likely dies from complications related to COVID-19

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Robert William Sirovy, an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, has died likely due to complications from COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Sirovy died on Tuesday night at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He had been transported there due to his declining health.

He was 64 years old.

Sirovy had been incarcerated for multiple convictions as a sexual predator in Mahaska County. His sentence began in 2006 and his discharge date would have been 2032.

He is the third inmate at the Anamosa prison to die from COVID-19 related complications in November.

On November 6, prison officials revealed 476 of 985 inmates had tested positive for the virus. A report also indicated 37 employees also tested positive.