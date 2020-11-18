Ways to your protect loved ones before your college student comes home for fall break

(NBC) -- As college students across the country prepare for Thanksgiving break, there are things they should do now in order to protect loved ones at home.

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic say students should limit social activities at least seven days before coming home, in order to reduce the potential of unknowingly spreading the virus.

If the school offers COVID-19 testing, it's a good idea to get tested a few days before leaving for break.

Once they arrive, students who were not able to isolate before returning home are advised to wear a mask indoors, especially when around family members who are most at risk.