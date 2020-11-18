Vesterheim Temporarily Closes Campus to the Public

DECORAH, Iowa — As part of its continuing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, has temporarily closed the onsite campus to the public, including the Museum Store and Main Building.

This strategy is in accordance with the guidance of county, state, and national public health recommendations and guidelines.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our visitors and staff. We will be monitoring the virus numbers in Winneshiek County and the region to help us make an informed decision, and we'll reopen as soon as possible,” Chris Johnson, Vesterheim President/CEO, said.

Although the campus has been closed, Vesterheim is continuing to offer online programs. Everyone is invited to explore the museum’s many resources at vesterheim.org, including the popular Folk Art School classes and other special online museum events.

The Museum Store offers convenient secure online shopping with delivery through mail or curbside pickup.

Another way to stay connected is through Vesterheim’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Many Vesterheim staff members are working from home, but the museum is answering the main phone lines. The best way to communicate is by direct staff emails found at vesterheim.org.

