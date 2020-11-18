Official warns of humanitarian disaster if Afghan talks fail

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. ’s top official for refugees says if the Afghan peace process collapses and violence continues in Afghanistan, there will be a humanitarian disaster, as thousands of displaced people struggle to survive the coronavsirus pandemic and the harsh winter. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that if the fighting continues, there will be more internal displacement. He says: “If this peace effort collapses then we could see a big humanitarian disaster in the country that is for sure, I hope it won’t.” Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government negotiators and the Taliban try to find an end to decades of relentless war.