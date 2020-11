(NBC) — According to NBC News, the U.S. has recorded 250,000 COVID-19 deaths. The death rate and cases of COVID have been accelerating across the nation.

During the past four weeks, there has been a 42% increase in fatalities. The weekly average was 821 per day in early October and is now 1,167 fatalities per day.

NBC News reports that the U.S. leads the world with 11.4 million COVID-19 infections.

Original story by NBC News.