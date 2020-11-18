Tyson Foods issues statement in reaction to wrongful death lawsuit

(KWWL) - Tyson Foods, Inc. has issued a statement after a lawsuit, tied to COVID-19 infections at the Waterloo Tyson Pork Processing Plant was amended.

In a statement, sent to KWWL by a Tyson spokesperson, the company says, "We’re saddened by the loss of any Tyson team member and sympathize with their families. Our top priority is the health and safety of our workers and we’ve implemented a host of protective measures at Waterloo and our other facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing Covid-19." Tyson says, they are not specifically addressing the amended lawsuit.

The company has launched a COVID monitoring program. Officials say they will test workers who have come in close contact with people who've tested positive. They also plan to test workers who don't show symptoms.