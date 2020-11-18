TRACKING: Gusty winds and warmer temperatures stick around for a bit

Today: Mostly sunny and windy for today. Winds will be out of the south from 15-25 mph. Gusts from 30 mph to 40 mph will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will get a nice bump because of the south wind and we can expect highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees across Eastern Iowa.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy for overnight tonight. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy for Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clouds will increase through the night Thursday into Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild as we end the work week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

This weekend looks like another wet one. Rain looks to move into Eastern Iowa on Saturday, but the bulk of the rain will stay in the south and east. Depending on temperatures and moisture, there’s a slight chance of a rain/snow mix for the north and western counties. A rain/snow mix will be possible Sunday as the system moves out of the area. As always, check back here for more updates on the weekend rain chances.