TRACKING: Gusty wind and warm temperatures

Today: It is going to be windy and warmer today with high temperatures in the 50s. A south wind 15-25 mph will gust 30 to 40 mph at times throughout the day. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds.

Tonight: Clear sky and continued windy. South/southwest winds 15-25 mph will keep temperatures mild overnight with lows only dropping to the 40s.

Thursday: It will be the warmest day out of the next 10 days with high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s. Another windy day is expected with southwest wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times, especially earlier in the day. A cold front tracks through later in the day.

Friday through the Weekend: Clouds will be increasing Friday as our next low pressure develops to our southwest. High temperatures will be in the 50s. It is now looking like the low pressure will track farther south, but still the best chance of rain looks to be south of Highway 20 Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s. There may be a few lingering rain or snow showers Sunday.

Stay with KWWL for updates.