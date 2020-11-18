TRACKING: Big Thursday warm up!

This Evening: We are pretty comfortable outside thanks to a stronger south wind. Temperatures are in the 50s as we see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: The winds will calm just a little tonight but will stay breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Also thanks to a few on and off clouds, low temperatures remain mild with lows in the middle 40s.

Thursday: We will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds on what will end up being a very warm day. Highs will be about 20+° above normal in the low to upper 60s. This will come with a windy southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30+ mph at times.

We will remain partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will become a lot lighter.

Friday: We should pick up a few more clouds for Friday and with a northwest breeze, temperatures will only top out in the mid 50s – still above average for this time of the year.

Weekend: Rain chances for the weekend appear to be moving south. Most will remain dry over the weekend with a slight chance for rain in the south on Saturday. There may be a light wintry mix chance on Saturday night with no major impacts expected. Temperatures cool to the low and mid 40s for highs and low 30s for lows.

Next Week: Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in about the mid 20s to low 30s. There will be a chance for rain and snow Monday night through Tuesday night with otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.