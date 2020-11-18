Tokyo Olympics: Many rules, no partying, no hanging around

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics won’t have the luxury of hanging around once they’ve wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town. They will instead be encouraged to leave Japan a day or two after they’ve finished competing. It will make the postponed Tokyo Olympics like no other. There will be stringent rules and guidelines and maybe vaccines and rapid testing to pull off the games in the middle of a pandemic that has been blamed for more than 1 million deaths worldwide.