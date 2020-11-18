Spain opens 2nd migrant camp on overrun Gran Canaria island

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities have opened a second holding camp for to tackle the steady influx of migrants to its Canary Islands. The additional camp comes amid increasing criticism by locals and human rights groups who say they can’t adequately care for the thousands of people who have arrived from West Africa by boat in recent weeks. Spain’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday that authorities removed 200 of the 2,300 migrants packed into makeshift camp meant for only 400 people on a concrete pier. They were taken to the new camp set up at a decommissioned ammunition dump on the same Gran Canaria island.