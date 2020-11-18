Pickup truck accident reported in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Emergency officials responded to a pickup truck accident on Benton Linn Road and Morgan Valley Road.

Deputies investigated at 1:37 p.m., Nathaniel Anciaux was driving his 2002 Toyota Tacoma North on Benton Linn Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

The pickup truck went into the west ditch rolling the vehicle on its top. His passenger Christine Karr were trapped inside when first responders arrived.

Both individuals were freed and sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.