(Image provided by the Cedar Rapids Police Department)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Cedar Rapids Police Department is reporting that 14-year-old Makayla Hyche is missing.

She was last seen at Foundation 2 on November 16, 2020 at 9 p.m. She is 5'5" and around 230 pounds.

Hyche has scars on both arms, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.

It is noted that Hyche has a mental health illness and not on her medication. Please do not get close and call the Cedar Rapids Police for help.