Nov. 18: 40 deaths from COVID-19, 3,896 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,896 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 194,479.

The state's website says that of the 194,479 people who have tested positive, 111,288 have recovered. This is 1,359 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 83,191. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 41 percent.

The state is reporting 40 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 2,064.

There were 234 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,527, which is up from 1,510. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 283 are in the ICU and 134 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 9,409 new tests given, and a total of 1,123,465 people have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

The numbers have remained the same since 10 a.m. Tuesday

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There a total of 10,046 cases in the county, which is the same number reported on Tuesday. There are a total of 5,183 recoveries, which is the same number reported on Tuesday. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 118 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 25.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 12,239 cases, which is 346 more than what was reported on Tuesday. There are a total of 5,267 recoveries, which was 69 more than what was reported on Tuesday. There are a total of 167 deaths, which is 7 more than the last update. There are 99 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 125 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 8,486 reported cases. There have been 27 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,656 recoveries. A total of 54,603 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 158 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 8,093 reported cases. There were 84 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,853. A total of 41,352 people have been tested. There was two additional death, leaving a total of 86 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.9 percent.

