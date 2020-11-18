Milk House in Dubuque closed for good after neighbors’ petition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ------ A bakery in Dubuque was open for one last day Wednesday. This after a petition was filed by 22 neighbors.

The Milk House on Grandview Avenue closed four days sooner than originally planned.

The site used to house East Mill Bakery. The building changed hands and expanded the menu offerings, becoming more of an indoor restaurant, according to city officials.

The bakery then applied for a conditional use permit with the City to expand seating on the second story.

Following that filing, neighbors approached zoning officials with their objections to potential noise and parking issues: objections the Milk House would have to address.

"I think they stepped back and did a re-evealuation of their application and they made a determination that, based on the location and if there were some restrictions placed on the property, it may not be economically feasible," Wally Wernimont, Planning Services Manager with the City of Dubuque, said Wednesday.

A combination of factors appearing to speed up the end for the venture at this historic location.

Staff were seen packing up supplies Wednesday, telling KWWL that, through it all, they're sad to say goodbye to the neighborhood they called home.