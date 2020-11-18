Michigan canvassers drop meeting after counties certify vote

DETROIT (AP) — A state Board of Canvassers’ meeting has been cancelled after canvassers in southeastern Michigan’s Wayne County unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump. Secretary of State spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer said in an email that Wednesday’s meeting was unnecessary because “all counties have certified” the results. The board is next scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to certify the Nov. 3 general election. On Tuesday, two Republicans on the Wayne County canvassing board initially voted against certifying that county’s results, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock with Democrats on the board. A later 4-0 vote certified the results.