Mercy Iowa City reports over 60,000 Iowans were affected by data breach

(KWWL) — Mercy Iowa City determined that 60,473 Iowans were affected by a data breach incident, according to a letter sent out by the hospital.

Information such as names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth, medical treatment information, and health insurance information could have potentially been revealed.

The hospital first discovered the issue on June 24, 2020 when an unauthorized third party sent out spam and phishing emails from an employee's account.

Mercy was not aware of any fraud or identity theft from this incident.

After learning of the incident, Mercy secured the email account to prevent further access. They also hired security firm to investigate and confirm the security of its email and computer systems.

Mercy is reaching out to individuals impacted by the data and providing them with information on how they can protect themselves.

For individuals whose Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers may have been impacted, they will be offered 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

View the letter below: