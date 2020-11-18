Meat locker industry booms, turkey sales drop before Thanksgiving

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - Meat lockers throughout the pandemic receiving booming business throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockers are now in their holiday season, when it's supposed to be one of the busiest times for meat locker business.

Oran Meat Locker during the pandemic has been running at double the capacity of livestock since March. The double capacity is from the demand of meat products.

Normally, Co-Owner Todd Briddle sees the double capacity in Sept. when fair animals are brought to his business. Briddle is forced to limit his livestock drop-offs to those who are nearby.

"We got a call list that's about two weeks worth of work, and we told them we wouldn't put you on the call list unless the callers agree they can get to the locker within two hours or less of the phone call," Briddle said.

Briddle says some meat lockers are nearly booked for livestock up until 2022. The waitlist for steer and hogs could be months-long at a time.

"If you called today and said, "Hey I have a steer I need to get in," I'm going to tell you at best it's going to be at best nine months to get it into my building. This means 2021 is about 85% booked," Briddle said.

The holidays are the time of the turkey and ham family dinners, but the CDC recommends celebrating with those only with your household. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds put more COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for Iowans to follow statewide. The guidelines include a statewide mask-mandate as all counties are in the red-zone for coronavirus spread.

Briddle says the lack of large gatherings led to only 15% of his smoked turkeys being sold.

"You take a 14-pound smoked turkey, you and your wife can not eat that. You had grandma and grandpa coming, your wife's parents were coming, your niece and nephew. They can consume that, now you don't need any of that," Briddle said.

Briddle's meat locker received new customers who would normally shop at Hy-vee or Fareway. Briddle hopes to keep the new customers for the years to come.