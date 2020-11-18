Linn County closing most facilities to the public amidst COVID-19 surge

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Linn County is closing most facilities to the public again in response to the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

This will take effect on Thursday, Nov. 19 and will remain until public health conditions improve. Services will be available remotely during this time.

The following locations will be closed:

Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids

Community Services Building (including DHS offices), 1240 26th Ave. Ct. SW, Cedar Rapids

Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, 1020 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids (with the exception of the Child Development Center and Public Health clinic)

Juvenile Detention Center (still providing services; visits will be virtual)

Secondary Road Department, 1888 County Home Rd., Marion

Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd., Toddville (scheduled outdoor programs will continue)

Conservation lodges in Linn County parks

LIFTS – office is closed to the public; routes are still running. Fares continue to be waived and the number of riders will be limited during each route

Linn County Correctional Center – jail (no visits; the Correctional Center has been closed to the public since March 2020)

Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 310 2nd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids (emergency and patrol services will continue uninterrupted through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

The following locations will remain open: