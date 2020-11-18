Linn County closing most facilities to the public amidst COVID-19 surge
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Linn County is closing most facilities to the public again in response to the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
This will take effect on Thursday, Nov. 19 and will remain until public health conditions improve. Services will be available remotely during this time.
The following locations will be closed:
- Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids
- Community Services Building (including DHS offices), 1240 26th Ave. Ct. SW, Cedar Rapids
- Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, 1020 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids (with the exception of the Child Development Center and Public Health clinic)
- Juvenile Detention Center (still providing services; visits will be virtual)
- Secondary Road Department, 1888 County Home Rd., Marion
- Wickiup Hill Learning Center, 10260 Morris Hills Rd., Toddville (scheduled outdoor programs will continue)
- Conservation lodges in Linn County parks
- LIFTS – office is closed to the public; routes are still running. Fares continue to be waived and the number of riders will be limited during each route
- Linn County Correctional Center – jail (no visits; the Correctional Center has been closed to the public since March 2020)
- Linn County Sheriff’s Office, 310 2nd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids (emergency and patrol services will continue uninterrupted through the Linn County Sheriff’s Office)
The following locations will remain open:
- Linn County Child Development Center (regular operating hours)
- Public Health Clinic, 1020 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids – will continue to provide vaccine clinics and refugee/immigration clinics by appointment only
- Linn County Courthouse normal operating hours; however, restrictions are in place that limit entry to the courthouse
- Juvenile Justice Center (Juvenile Courthouse) – normal operating hours
- Fillmore Building (overflow homeless shelter) – regular operations