Iowa nurse sees her father in her ICU as she cares for COVID-19 patients

(CNN) — A nurse in Iowa has been taking care of the sickest coronavirus patients since March, but she never thought one of her own family members would end up in her ICU.

Bridget Otto is an ICU nurse at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Even through the end her pregnancy, she's spent long days caring for coronavirus patients clinging to life.

"We're all exhausted and it's easy to get rundown and defeated and kind of feel like you are alone," Otto said. "A lot of my patients' family members say when they have it that they feel like they are never the same and that COVID took something from them, and I never will forget that."

COVID-19 nearly took something from Otto too — her dad.

He became ill at the end of September and spent weeks in her ICU.

Otto watched her co-workers care for her father each day. A painful sight, but also a relief he was in good hands.

"It was one of the reasons I was able to go home at night and actually sleep," she said.

He's still on oxygen support, but Otto's father continues to recover and has vowed to walk before his grandson, Graham.

Sadly, that is not the reality for all of her patients.

"I just want people to know that there is a real, true suffering out there and it is a direct result of this virus," Otto said. "And that it's not if you'll be affected someday, it's when."

In an effort to educate others, Otto posted her very personal story on social media. The post has now been shared more than a thousand times.

"A lot of people don't see what we see, or don't believe it," she said. "We don't really have a choice to believe it or not in our ICU since we see it."

Otto hopes her message resonates so no other Iowans have to see their loved one in the ICU.

"I don't want to miss out on holidays either, but I'm going to," Otto said. "It's the right thing to do."