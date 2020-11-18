Iowa Governor announces more support for renters and homeowners during the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Governor Reynolds announced that another allocation of CARES Act funds to assist Iowa renters and homeowners.

The Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program now has a total of $37.4 million with about $8 million left.

The deadline to apply for rent and mortgage assistance as well as utility assistance through the Iowa Residential Utility Disruption Prevention program is December 4th, 2020.

To be eligible for either program, you must have a documented COVID-19 related loss of income on or after March 17th, 2020 and household income at the time of application may not exceed 80% median family income.

The Iowa Finance Authority provides more information about both programs on their website if interested.