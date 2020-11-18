Iowa City mayor signs National Native American Heritage proclamation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mayor Bruce Teague has proclaimed November as National Native American Heritage Month.

In 1986, Congress authorized the month. President Ronald Reagan signed its first commemorative proclamation.

It reads in part:

"Many of the foods we eat and the medicines and remedies we use were introduced by Indians and more than one highway follows an Indian trail. Indians make contributions in every area of endeavor and American life, and our literature and all our arts draw upon Indian themes and wisdom. Countless American Indians have served in our Armed Forces and have fought valiantly for our country. The Library of Congress notes that this month “celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of the peoples who were the original inhabitants, explorers and settlers of the United States.”

