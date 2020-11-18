Iowa City City Council appoints members for new Truth and Reconciliation Commission

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Iowa City City Council announced the new members for the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was ratified last September.

The members consist of Amel Ali, Anthony Currin, Raneem Hamad, T'Shaliyn Harrington, Eric Harris, Layana Navarre-Jackson, Royceann Porter, Kevin John Rivera, and Mohamed Traore.

Notably, Porter is a Johnson County supervisor and Hamad represents Iowa Freedom Riders.

A news release from the City of Iowa City stated that the commission was established to address issues related to racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice,

