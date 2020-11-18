Hy-Vee seeking nearly 10,000 employees across the Midwest

(KWWL) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is seeking nearly 10,000 employees to help fill-in multiple positions in stores across the Midwest, as well as two distribution centers.

According to their news release, the grocery chain said that they need more employees as they open more stores. There are openings for full-time and part-time employment.

Jobs include online personal shoppers, cashiers, food service clerks, stockers, and more.

Here are the number of openings in certain cities:

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150

Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

Anyone interested in applying can click here.