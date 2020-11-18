Hacker closing out prison sentence in Chicago halfway house

Chicago (AP) — Hacker Jeremy Hammond, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for breaking into computer systems of security firms and law-enforcement agencies, will serve out the remainder of his term in a Chicago halfway house. A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday the 35-year-old Hammond was released Tuesday to community confinement. Hammond was sentenced in 2013 for carrying out cyberattacks that targeted Texas-based Strategic Forecasting Inc., as well as the FBI’s Virtual Academy and other law enforcement agencies. He claims the hacks were civil disobedience to expose the pervasiveness of government and private surveillance. He is scheduled for release in March.