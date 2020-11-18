Federal search warrants served at 43 Des Moines metro addresses in massive law enforcement operation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-13) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together early Wednesday morning on a large-scale operation around the Des Moines metro, serving 43 search warrants in connection with a nearly year-long criminal investigation.

A statement from the office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa says federal search warrants were served at addresses in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, and Adel.

Information about the investigation was not released, but the statement says the following agencies were involved in Wednesday’s operation: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Des Moines Police Department (DMPD); Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE); Iowa State Patrol (ISP); Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (MINE); Tri-County Task Force; Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF); Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force (MIDTF); Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI); Homeland Security Investigations (HIS); Altoona Police Department; West Des Moines Police Department; Urbandale Police Department; Marshalltown Police Department; Dallas County Sheriff’s Office; and Iowa State Fire Marshal.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says this is the largest operation anyone can remember DMPD being a part of.

More information on the investigation and Wednesday operation is expected to be released later in the morning.