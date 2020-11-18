Experts concerned over second stockpiling spree

(NBC) -- Toilet paper and paper towels are gone from some store shelves as people stockpile critical items in Portland, Oregon.

Retailers say it's particularly bad because people are also shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner, which is also putting some traditional Thanksgiving day items in short supply.

To help ensure supplies, stores such as Costco and Kroger have placed limits on items including toilet paper.

On Monday, Washington state Governor Ray Inslee said there is enough supply to meet demand if everyone stays calm and doesn't panic buy high-demand items.

"That is really not necessary and most unhelpful right now," he said. "Our supply chain is strong and buying up everything you get your hands on really hurts everybody. There is just no necessity right now."