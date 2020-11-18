City repeals noise rule on only Mississippi abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has repealed a local law that sought to restrict noise levels outside the state’s only abortion clinic. The Jackson ordinance limited amplified sound and banned protesters from approaching patients without their permission. A group that sued the city says the repeal is a victory for free speech. The clinic’s owner is criticizing the city for not protecting patients and clinic employees from harassment. The Jackson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to take the 2019 ordinance off the books. It was responding to a lawsuit filed by Mississippi Justice Institute, a group that pushes for limiting government regulations.