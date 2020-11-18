Chef Andrew Zimmern shares tips for a downsized Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — No big family gatherings. No munching on your aunt’s famous apple pie or cousin’s stuffing. Turkey Day 2020 is going to be a lot different. Enter chef and TV food personality Andrew Zimmern, who has tips on how to navigate a feast during a global pandemic. Instead of a whole turkey, Zimmern will teach viewers to roll, stuff and tie a boneless turkey breast and make gravy without drippings. He’ll offer two easy side dishes and show how to make a pie for two or four people without rolling out a pastry dough. Zimmern has teamed up with AARP for a free live streaming cooking demonstration and question-and-answer session Thursday on AARP’s site and Facebook Live.