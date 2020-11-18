Chainsaw artists use derecho debris to create woodworking art

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) — A group of Linn-Mar students are working on a project called 'Splinters.'

They're having chainsaw artists create pieces for auction using derecho debris. The money is being used to replant trees in the community.

"Going into my senior year, the derecho affected my community, and I wanted to take something like that, that was negative throughout our whole community and turn it into something positive," Leah Ahlers, a Linn-Mar student, said.

Ella Schultz, another Linn-Mar student in the project, said she lives in an old neighborhood that became unrecognizable after it lost many trees.

"That following week, all of us were without power and it was pretty devastating and you still saw neighbors out helping neighbors and so we just want to continue with that energy in the community," Connor French, another Linn-Mar student, said.

Schultz said the idea of replanting trees in the area was really big for her because it helps the environment too.

The students invited four artists for the project.

The artists will be making pieces until Nov. 20 Those items will be auctioned off between Nov. 23-29. The goal of the 'Splinters' project is to raise $6,000.

60 percent of the money will go to the nonprofit 'Trees Forever' and the rest will be given to the artists.