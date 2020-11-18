Cedar Falls science teacher takes home ‘Tools for Schools’ award

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, another teacher has won this month's 'Tools for Schools' award.

His name is Robert Welter and he is a science teacher at Holmes Junior High School in Cedar Falls.

With the pandemic causing hurdles with hands-on experiments, Welter said he is using his grant money towards electronics to help students conduct experiments safely.

"Students have the opportunity to develop their own experiments, develop their own models, learn how electricity works," Welter said, "and also learn about the important concept of wind energy, solar energy, and other renewable energies."

Welter hopes this can help his students get into the mindset of a scientist during this socially distanced time.

The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.