Boy seriously injured after deputies find car in ditch

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities are investigating an incident involving a car that was found in the side of a ditch.

On Tuesday, at around 7:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to V Avenue near 220th street, which is approximately four miles west of Hawkeye.

Deputies determined the driver, Drake Thompson, 18, of West Union, was driving northbound when he drove into a ditch.

Authorities said Thompson was believed to be impaired.

A boy who was a passenger in the car was seriously hurt in the collision. He was taken to Sumner Hospital and then air-lifted to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

The incident is under investigation.

Hawkeye Fire, Hawkeye First Responders and TriState ambulance responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest.