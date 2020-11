WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The 2020 Battle of Waterloo that was scheduled for Dec. 18-19 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Battle of Waterloo Committee tried to review different tournament formats and alternative locations, but they were not able to develop any viable options.

Organizers are still looking forward to the 2021 Battle of Waterloo scheduled for Dec. 17-18, 2021.