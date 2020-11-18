Skip to Content

Authorities ID 7-year-old boy fatally hit in Iowa school lot

WOODWARD, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a 7-year-old boy who died after being hit by a vehicle in a central Iowa school parking lot. Des Moines station WHO-TV reports the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Woodward-Granger High School in Dallas County. Authorities say 7-year-old Charlie Brewer walked into the path of a vehicle and was run over. Medics and Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the child dead at the scene. Officials continue to investigate the accident.

