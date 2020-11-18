Amazon to start selling prescription medication for home delivery

(NBC) -- Amazon is getting into the pharmacy business.

The internet retail giant says it will offer Amazon Pharmacy, allowing US customers to order prescription medication for home delivery.

It's Amazon's biggest push yet into the $300 billion market and threatens the dominance of traditional pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, as well as other large retailers that offer pharmacy services, including Walmart.

Amazon Prime members will get free delivery.

For Amazon, the announcement is well-timed.

Americans are increasingly relying on getting their medicines via mail to avoid getting exposed to the coronavirus.