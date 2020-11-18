Skip to Content

Absentee ballots available for the Decorah Ward 5 vacancy

New
12:26 pm NewsTop Stories

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Decorah will be holding a special election on Dec. 8 for the Decorah Ward 5. Residents can vote absentee in-person in the Auditor’s Office or through the mail.

Ballots requests for mailed ballots must be submitted no later than Nov. 25. In-person absentee voting will be available in the Auditor’s Office until Monday, Dec. 7 during normal business hours.

The two candidates for the position are Tim Felton and Steven Zittergruen.

Author Profile Photo

KWWL

Related Articles

Skip to content