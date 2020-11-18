A rusty Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump’s behalf

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Rudy Giuliani showed some rust returning to a courtroom as an attorney for the first time in decades as he tried to make a stand in Pennsylvania for President Donald Trump. During several hours of arguments in a Williamsport federal courtroom, Giuliani threw around unsupported accusations about a nationwide conspiracy by Democrats to steal the election from Trump. No such evidence has emerged since Election Day. It’s not clear whether Giuliani making a personal appearance for Trump helped the case. Withering questions from the judge gave Trump’s opponents hope that the lawsuit will be tossed out of court.