79-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to a personal injury accident at Covington and Stoney Point Road around 8:44 p.m.

They determined a car, driven by Marvel Janko, 79, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling southbound on Covington near the intersection of Stoney Point when another car traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit her.

The car did not stop.

Deputies said Janko was wearing a seatbelt at the time. She was taken to a local hospital for what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Linn County Rescue, Palo Fire and Area Ambulance responded to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.