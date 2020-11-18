Former Hong Kong lawmakers who disrupted session arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested three former opposition lawmakers for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, adding to concerns about a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they had been arrested over the incidents in the legislature’s main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items in May and June. Pro-democracy lawmakers and activists have accused the Hong Kong government and the central government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous territory in response to demands for more democracy.