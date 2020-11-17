Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Health care workers are likely to receive the first coronavirus vaccines when supplies are limited, but a decision on who gets the first shots has not been made. An expert panel advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also considering giving high priority to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people 65 and older. To make its recommendations to the CDC, the panel will consult trial data on side effects and how people of different ages, ethnicities and health statuses responded. State officials distributing the vaccines are expected to follow the CDC’s guidance.