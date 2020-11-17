Waterloo City Council members criticize “Remove Police Griffin” petition

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A handful of Waterloo City Council members were upset at Monday's council meeting over the human rights commission's petition against the police department logo.

The petition calls on the complete "retiring" of using the griffin logo. The current logo was adopted in 1964, including a red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. The petition says the "logo resembles the KKK dragon." Follow up with, "this symbol evokes feelings of fear and distrust of law enforcement among a broad swath of the community."

The petition to remove the griffin received more than 300 signatures. Less than a week after the petition was posted, a competing petition to keep the griffin was posted. The petition in favor of keeping the logo says the current police logo, "has nothing to do with the KKK and the repeated excuse is a lack of education of what the Griffin truly stands for." The petition currently has over 1,000 signatures.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein says she received many requests to put the logo re-design to a city-wide vote.

"We were working towards cooperation, and hopefully harmony in the future, and then this wrench was thrown into the system by one of our own departments. Which really bothered me," Klein said.

City council approved a Waterloo Police Rebranding Committee. The committee consists of community and police members tasked with considering police insignia redesigns. At-Large Councilwoman Sharon Juon sits on the rebranding committee and says the committee needs to be given a chance.

"That committee needs to be given a chance, and for that petition to come out saying that they wanted it banned, well, we'd already done that. But they say they didn't want any form of a griffin, presupposes the action of that committee," Juon said.

Councilman Pat Morrissey serves as a liaison to the human rights commision. Morrissey proudly supporting the removal of any use of the griffin.

"I would ask other people to sign onto that commission so this issue is put to rest," Morrissey said.

This past August, the Anti-Defamation League found no connection between a griffin and any hate groups. The Waterloo Police Rebranding Committee is accepting submissions of police patch redesigns.

Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the new patch replacement costs would be around $150,000 and would be paid for by taxpayers.

The rebranding committee has a deadline in February to propose a financial plan on replacing the patch.