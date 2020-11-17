Waterloo City Council discusses competing petitions regarding police logo controversy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two petitions, with opposing goals, target Waterloo's long debated police logo.

The first petition, recently posted by the Waterloo Human Rights Commission, had nearly 350 signatures Tuesday morning.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein brought up the issue, saying that petition "bothered" her due to the recent city efforts to rebrand the logo.

This first petition calls for the retiring of the griffin symbol due to its impact on the Black community. Petitioners believe it heavily resembles a dragon symbol commonly connected to the KKK.

The Griffin symbol needs to be retired. Commonly associated with strength in war and vigilance, this archaic symbol is at odds with community policing at its best, which is not to be an occupying force, but rather to serve as guardians of the common good. And this statement should not interpreted as an attack on the City of Waterloo or our brothers and sisters in law enforcement. In fact, the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights actively welcomes a productive relationship with any agency engaged in the same nature of service; enforcement of the law. We have no interest in debating the intention behind the symbol’s creation; instead, we would like to address the impact this symbolism has had- and continues to have – on many of our community residents in Waterloo. Excerpt from Waterloo Human Rights Commission Petition on Change.org

Earlier this year, the council voted to create a rebranding committee that would discuss a potential new logo for the Waterloo Police Department. The committee was filled with equal numbers of residents with opposing views on the issue.

“We were working towards cooperation and hopefully harmony in the future, and then this wrench was thrown into the system by one of our own departments, which really bothered me," Klein said.

The second petition, that counters the efforts of the first, had roughly 800 signatures as of Tuesday morning. Upon hearing of this petition Klein said the city was heading toward discord, instead of harmony.

That petition suggests that changing the patch would strain the city's budget.

And what does changing it do? Nothing. What happens when the replacement patch is involved in something a group doesn’t like. Do we change it again? It just starts an endless cycle. Excerpt from counter petition, created by James Rice on Change.org

Councilmember At-Large Sharon Juon, who serves as a nonvoting member on that rebranding committee, also shared her discontent saying that citizens needed to give the committee time.

"I implore everyone to be patient, give the committee time," said Juon. She would add that the logo in question will be replaced once the committee comes to a consensus on a new design.

It is possible that a new design could contain some form of a griffin.

As a liaison of the HRC, Councilman Pat Morrissey responded saying he signed the petition and the issue was extremely important.

"I would ask other people to sign on to that petition so that this issue is put to rest," Morrissey said.

Tensions rose quickly after Juon referred to the petition as "inappropriate" and Morrisey defended their action, citing that he believed it was the duty of the Waterloo HRC.

Councilwoman Klein then brought up an idea that citizens should vote on a referendum regarding the police logo but Juon had the final word, responding to Morrissey's comments.

"I would ask support what the council did, give the committee a chance, and we'll go from there. Enough said." Juon said.