Waterloo, Cedar Falls schools to go online for 5 days

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In new COVID-19 mitigation efforts around Thanksgiving, both Waterloo Schools and Cedar Falls Schools will move to virtual instruction for 5 days.

In-person classes will not be held the week of Thanksgiving and the first three days following, meaning that in-person classes will resume on Thursday, December 3rd. All classes will be held virtually during this time.

“The data has shown that school closings, in isolation, do little to mitigate the spread. We wanted to be part of a broader effort to stem the tide of community spread across the Cedar Valley. We fully realize the burden this places on our families, and we are committed to supporting them through this effort," Waterloo Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman said.

A news release announcing the change also addresses that staffing issues due to COVID cases have been fluctuating within the school districts.

“Within public health, we fully understand the critical role schools play in community, but we are extremely supportive of this coordinated effort," said Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. We need everybody to avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and to consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Public health is said to be monitoring the effect of this particular approach.

Final plans for the holiday will be communicated with both districts' respective families over the next few days.

"We appreciate everyone working together on this and are optimistic this short-term virtual option for our in-person learners will help slow the community spread we are seeing and allow in-person instruction to continue," said Cedar Falls Superintendent Dr. Andy Pattee.