Twitter, Facebook CEOs defend election actions, promise more

Credit: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook have defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election. Testifying before Congress, they also promised vigorous action for two special elections in Georgia that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee they have strong programs in place to protect their platforms from being used to disseminate falsehoods or discourage people from voting in the Georgia elections.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was concerned they could let their guard down for the Georgia elections and fail to act against dangerous information.