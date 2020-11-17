TRACKING: Gusty winds

Tonight: The clouds we had this afternoon continue to move east away from the area. The sky will be clear overnight. The wind is light from the southeast this evening and increase to 15 mph late tonight. Low temperatures by morning drop into the mid and upper 20s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine all day, but also a lot of wind. The wind gusts will be near 35 mph from the south. Temperatures warm into the 50s, but the with gusty wind it might not feel as nice in the wind.

Wednesday Night: The sky remains clear as the wind backs off a little. It will not be as windy, but it is breezy with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are relatively mild as they fall into the 40s.

Thursday: This the warmest day of the next ten. Highs warm into the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. The wind is gusty again from the southwest in the morning. The wind diminishes during the afternoon/evening.