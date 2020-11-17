TRACKING: Cooler temperatures today, a warm up on the way

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light, out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy for Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be near 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Clouds will continue to build Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy for Thursday. Southwest winds will be between 15-25 mph. This will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few of our southern counties could see temperatures near 70 degrees.

Rain moves in Friday night and will last through much of Saturday. We could see a rain/snow mix mainly in our northern and western counties, with rain in the south and east on Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the 40s.