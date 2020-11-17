TRACKING: Cool today; Warmer and windy Wednesday

Today: It will be a bit cooler, but less windy across eastern Iowa. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a northwest wind switching to the southeast 5-10 mph. We will have lots of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will filter the sunshine heading into the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and seasonable with overnight low temperatures in the 20s. The wind will be southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Windy and warmer. High temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s with a south wind 15-25 mph. Gusts at times could be in the 30-40 mph range. There will be plenty of sunshine.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy once again. A southwest wind 15-25 mph will once again gust as high as 40 mph, but temperatures will rise into the 60s.

Friday through the Weekend: Temperatures are back to the 50s on Friday. The sky will be mostly cloudy ahead of our next low pressure system that brings rain late Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures will likely range from the 40s to the 50s across eastern Iowa Saturday, with rain looking like a good possibility.