Tiny house village planned near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis is the latest city with plans for a village of tiny homes to help provide shelter for the homeless, and the funding is coming from a federal program for COVID-19 relief. Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday announced plans for 50 tiny homes on property near downtown that was previously the site of an RV park. Krewson plans to use $600,000 of the $32 million in federal CARES Act money to build the homes and lease the land. A separate project announced last month calls for another tiny house village in north St. Louis.